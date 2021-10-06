India's wheat exports could quadruple to 8-year high as global prices rally

-
ALSO READ
What did FCI do differently this season to push wheat procurement?
Wheat procurement rises to 64.79 lakh tonnes, says Food Secretary
Govt buys record wheat crop of over 40 mn tonnes at MSP for Rs 79,088 cr
Govt procures record 43.33 MT wheat in 2021-22 rabi marketing season
Rs 11,141 crore paid to wheat farmers as MSP in UP in 20-21: Govt
-
India's wheat exports in 2021 could quadruple from a year ago to the highest level in eight years as a rally in global prices and higher freight costs make Indian wheat lucrative for Asian buyers, two industry officials told Reuters.
Higher exports would help the world's second biggest producer bring down record inventories and provide Asian buyers with cheaper supplies amid a rally in global prices due to limited supplies from major exporters such as Russia and Canada.
India's wheat exports could rise to 4.2 million tonnes this year, the highest since 2013, Nitin Gupta, vice president at Olam Agro India, told Reuters.
"There is good demand for Indian wheat for human consumption and feed purpose as well," Gupta said.
A Mumbai-based grains dealer with a global trading firm, who declined to be named, said exports could reach 4.4 million tonnes.
In the first eight months of 2021, India's exports surged 887% from a year ago to 3.07 million tonnes on good demand from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Nepal and the United Arab Emirates, according to data compiled by the trade ministry. The bulk of exports last year were in the final four months.
In recent deals, two cargoes of around 100,000 tonnes of Indian wheat were sold to flour millers in Indonesia, while one cargo of about 50,000 tonnes was bought by feed makers in the Philippines, one Singapore-based grains trader said.
"On C&F (cost and freight) basis Indian wheat is competitive in the Asian market," he said.
Asian buyers save $10 to $15 on freight when they buy from India rather than Russia or Ukraine, said the Mumbai-based dealer.
India harvested a record 109.52 million tonnes of wheat in 2021 and state-run agencies are holding a record 51.8 million tonnes, more than double the required buffer norm.
A surge in exports has lifted Indian prices to $305 per tonne on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, compared to $260 three months back, said Gupta of Olam.
”Even after the price rise Indian wheat is cheaper. Until mid-2022 exports would continue at the current pace," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU