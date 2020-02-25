India should cut tariffs for better trade ties, says Donald Trump

in India continue to be among the highest in the world, and a trade deal would need to rectify that, US President said on Tuesday. However, despite arguing that some progress had been made, Trump did not give a deadline for the deal being signed.

Addressing a large gathering of both Indian and foreign media, Trump also announced his support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies. “We talked for a long time. Prime Minister Modi is a religious and a calm man, as you know. But he is also a very strong and tough person,” he said.

However, the personal bonhomie may not lead to a change in America’s position on economic relations. While applauding the investments pledged by Indian corporates in the US, Trump repeatedly pointed out that current bilateral business ties would need to be assessed in the light of high tariffs. The President also brought up the example of Harley Davidson bikes being costly to sell in India due to barriers, despite the government having lowered duties last year.

He also said that any trade deal would need to reduce tariffs across the board. "If they want a trade deal, they'll get one. We also did one with China recently. I'll win it. It's too easy," Trump said, suggesting that the US may pursue an aggressive tact when it comes to negotiating a pact. Before leaving for India, Trump had said that a comprehensive trade agreement with India would take much longer to finalise than earlier expected.