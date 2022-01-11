India, South Korea to discuss market access issues on Tuesday

-
ALSO READ
Piyush Goyal asks India Inc to give feedback on non-tariff barriers
Marine exports from India risk damage as China imposes non-tariff barriers
Govt has managed revenue deficit better than overall fiscal deficit in FY22
Need assurance from India on investment protection: UKIBC's Richard Heald
Tariff hike to aid Bharti Airtel's Q2 ARPU; profit may double QoQ: Analysts
-
India will take up concerns regarding the market access impediments and non-tariff barriers faced by Indian exporters with South Korea on Tuesday, a statement by the commerce and industry ministry said.
Concerns regarding a trade deficit, which is in favour of the East Asian nation, will also be taken up during a bilateral meeting between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Trade Minister of the Republic of Korea Han-koo Yeo. India’s trade deficit against South Korea continued to remain high over the past few years.
Exports did not witness a massive jump, despite a free trade agreement between both nations. Bilateral trade between India and South Korea during April-October stood at $13.69 billion, with a trade deficit of $5.29 billion.
“The discussion will also feature investment related issues. The meeting is expected to further boost India-Korea trade relations in an equitable and balanced manner to the mutual advantage of both countries,” the statement said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU