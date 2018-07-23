India stares at farm produce storage crunch of 35 mn tonnes: Nabard

The country is facing a deficiency in storage capacity for agricultural produce of a staggering 35 million tonnes, according to Harsh Kumar Bhanwala, chairman of the National Bank for and Rural Development (Nabard).

The peak procurement season for agri produce falls in May-June, and agri finance and warehouse industry sources expect a huge requirement for scientific storage after the harvest, with over 10 grains, cereal and crops trading below the government's Minimum Support Price (MSP).

has sanctioned a total of 9.29 million tonnes of scientific grain storage capacity, of which just 3.85 million tonnes is operational. is the largest financer in this sector, said Bhanwala.

Whenever there is a shortage in storage capacity, government procurement agencies usually take warehouses on rent from private companies under a (FCI) scheme that assures renting for a specified number of years to the owners.



Despite all this, storage remains a problem. Grains were stored in open silos in the past, but this is being gradually replaced with more scientific storage.

Hetal Gandhi, director at Crisil Research, says only a normal crop increase can be accommodated at current capacity. Additional procurement is likely to be tougher this year for states such as Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Andhra, where storage utilisation levels last year had exceeded 80 per cent.

As of January, total storage capacity with government agencies and Central Warehousing Corporation, beside state warehousing corporations, including hired capacities, was 73.6 million tonnes.

Gandhi says average utilisation of these warehouses was 70-75 per cent in 2016-17. Current capacity allows additional stocking of 16-19 million tonnes of grain. Wheat and rice are the key crops procured. In crop year 2017-18, a third of the production of these crops was procured by the government.

Last month, foodgrain stock in the central pool was 68 million tonnes or over 90 per cent utilisation, much higher than at the same time last year, at 55.5 million tonnes (75 per cent utilisation). If more commodities, which have seen a sharp rise in MSP, are to be procured, such as pulses, and cereals, there could be a storage problem. If state-owned joins in, this problem will aggravate further.