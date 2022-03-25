India targeting over 30-odd Russian-Ukrainian markets to ship local wheat

India is looking to replace Russia and Ukraine in around 30-odd wheat importing countries across the globe, a senior government official said. Of these 30 countries, almost 10-15 are already existing customers of Indian wheat along with that of Russia and Ukraine, but India’s share is less in the total volume of imports than Russia or Ukraine.

That apart, another 10-15 countries have been exclusive buyers of Russian and Ukrainian wheat for the last several decades. India is keenly eyeing them as well, in order to boost its exports either through government-to-government ...