India to build more nuclear power plants to boost clean energy production

India plans to build more nuclear power plants to increase the production of clean energy, the government said on Wednesday.

Nuclear power in India | clean energy

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India plans to build more nuclear power plants to increase the production of clean energy, the government said on Wednesday.

The government has approved five new sites for nuclear power plants and given the financial go-ahead to build 10 700-MW pressurized heavy water reactors, the statement said.

 

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 17:16 IST

