India to build more nuclear power plants to boost clean energy production

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India plans to build more nuclear power plants to increase the production of clean energy, the government said on Wednesday.

The government has approved five new sites for nuclear power plants and given the financial go-ahead to build 10 700-MW pressurized heavy water reactors, the statement said.

