India to decide on resuming Iranian oil buy after Lok Sabha polls: Report

India told Iran on Tuesday it will decide on its imports after elections end this month, in line with its economic interests, a government source said.

Iran's Foreign Minister held talks on the issue with Sushma Swaraj during a visit to New Delhi. India has suspended imports of Iranian from May because of renewed on Iran.

"On purchase of from Iran, EAM (External Affairs Minister) reiterated the position that a decision will be taken after the elections keeping in mind our commercial considerations, energy security and economic interests," a government source said.