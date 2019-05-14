India to decide on resuming Iranian oil buy after Lok Sabha polls: Report

-
India told Iran on Tuesday it will decide on its oil imports after elections end this month, in line with its economic interests, a government source said.
Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif held talks on the issue with Sushma Swaraj during a visit to New Delhi. India has suspended imports of Iranian oil from May because of renewed US sanctions on Iran.
"On purchase of oil from Iran, EAM (External Affairs Minister) reiterated the position that a decision will be taken after the elections keeping in mind our commercial considerations, energy security and economic interests," a government source said.
