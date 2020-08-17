India to propose creation of World Solar Bank at ISA's next summit

The Indian government will propose the creation of a World Solar Bank during the next summit of the (ISA) due to be held in October. The proposed financing agency will pool pool resources from across the globe and use them to fund solar power projects in ISA member countries.

The proposed capital size of the World Solar Bank would be $10 billion. ISA officials said that a country would need to contribute 30 per cent of the proposed capital if it wanted to host the bank's HQ. “A competition would be held among member countries to decide who will have the bank’s headquarters,” said the ISA official.

Officials also said there is no decision on banning Chinese companies from participating in the tender floated by ISA for several renewable energy and energy efficiency projects.

Upendra Tripathy, director general, ISA said, “We follow the global tender norms stipulated by the United Nations. The rules do not prevent anyone from participating. The focus would remain on lowering the cost.”

Officially announced during UN Climate Change Conference in Paris in 2015, the ISA is a partnership of solar energy rich countries. At present, there are 121 countries which have agreed to become members of the ISA. Most of these countries are from Africa, South-East Asia and Europe. Pakistan and China are not members of the Gurugram-headquartered ISA.

Speaking at the curtain raiser of the first 'World Solar Technology’ summit to be hosted by ISA next month, R K Singh, Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy said, "Globally, solar is the future and technology would drive the cost of solar down."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address last week once again asserted the mega plan of having ‘One Sun, One World, One Grid’ (OSOWOG) or a trans-national electricity grid supplying solar power across the globe. The idea was first announced by Modi in 2018 during the first session of the ISA.

Commenting on OSOWOG, Singh said, “The process to set up a policy for this mega plan is in the works. We would involve several agencies for the same. We will evaluate what role the ISA can play in it,” Singh said.