India to review Asean free-trade agreement amid rising imports fear

India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) on Tuesday agreed to review their free-trade agreement (FTA) amid criticism from the domestic industry that the deal was helping imports rise much faster than exports.

The decision was taken during a meeting between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit, representing Asean, in Bangkok. The 16th Asean India Economic Ministers (AEM) meeting saw both parties decide to make the agreement more “user-friendly, simple, and trade facilitative for ...