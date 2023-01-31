JUST IN
Public-private synergy set to boost climate resilient infra: Eco Survey
Labour markets, employment recover to pre-pandemic levels: Eco Survey
Survey for more reforms to put India on 7-8% potential economic growth
India Inc's capex juggernaut on the roll, says Economic Survey 2023
Economic Survey highlights India's diversifying merchandise trade: FIEO
Digital public infra to contribute 30-50 bps to medium-term growth
Bank credit for services up three-fold in Apr-Dec 22 as economy picks up
CAD may reach manageable levels in second half of FY23: Economic Survey
Real rural wages expected to rise as inflation eases: Economic Survey
Digital payments record 24% annual growth at end of Sept 2022: RBI data
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Public-private synergy set to boost climate-resilient infra: Eco Survey
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India, US reaffirm commitment to free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific

The MEA said both sides reviewed progress made towards further consolidating the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership

Topics
Indo-US  | Indo-Pacific | Indo-Pacific group

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

India USA flags
US President Joe Biden in May last year launched the IPEF, which is an initiative aimed at deeper cooperation among like-minded countries in areas like clean energy, supply-chain resilience and digital trade

India and the US on Tuesday reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, with the objective of ensuring peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

The situation in the Indo-Pacific came up for discussion during talks between Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra and visiting US Under Secretary of State for Political Victoria Nuland.

In the talks, held under the framework of annual India-US Foreign Office Consultations, the two sides covered contemporary regional developments in South Asia, Indian Ocean Region and the Indo-Pacific, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"The two sides reiterated their commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, with the objective of ensuring peace, stability and prosperity in the region," it said in a statement.

The MEA said both sides reviewed progress made towards further consolidating the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

It said Kwatra and Nuland took stock of a number of initiatives and frameworks that reflect common strategic interests, including Quad, I2U2, the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) and the Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain Awareness Initiative (IPMDA).

While the Quad comprises India, the US, Australia and Japan, the members of the I2U2 are India, Israel, the US and the United Arab Emirates.

US President Joe Biden in May last year launched the IPEF, which is an initiative aimed at deeper cooperation among like-minded countries in areas like clean energy, supply-chain resilience and digital trade.

In May last year, the Quad leaders launched the IPMDA which is primarily aimed at monitoring regional waters against the backdrop of China's increasing muscle-flexing in the region.

"Both sides agreed to work together during India's ongoing G20 Presidency. They also agreed to intensify cooperation in multilateral fora and international organisations, including the UN, on global issues of mutual interest," the MEA said.

"The productive and substantive meeting enabled both sides to continue a regular dialogue that has been instrumental in enhancing mutual understanding and in identification of opportunities for further growth and enrichment of the India-US partnership," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indo-US

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 21:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.