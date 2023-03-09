US seeks to closely work with India on semiconductors: Gina Raimondo

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Thursday said India and the United States (US) had been working very ‘closely’ and would have formal discussions regarding cooperation on semiconductors.

The US wants to coordinate with its allies, including India and Europe, so that a ‘subsidy race’ and ‘glut’ in the space can be also avoided in the future.

Amid the global chip crisis, countries are chalking out strategies to build resilient supply chains so that they remain unaffected by disruptions such as pandemic or geopolitical tensions. For instance, last year, the US signed the CHIPS Act to strengthen domestic manufacturing. Similarly, in December 2021, India announced a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for development of semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystems.

Raimondo said the world, including the US, was overly dependent on Taiwan as far as semiconductors were concerned. “We’re not producing enough semiconductors and we’re getting them all from either just Taiwan or just packaged in Malaysia, and it exposes us to incredible disruption…93 per cent of the world’s most advanced semiconductors are produced in Taiwan. That isn't, by any measure, is stable or resilient,” she said at a fireside chat organised by Jesus and Mary College.

Raimondo is on a four-day visit to New Delhi till March 10 to enhance trade and commercial ties between both nations. The India-US Commercial Dialogue will be held on Friday after a three-year hiatus that will focus on supply chain resiliency and diversification and new emerging areas.

The India-US CEO Forum will also take place on Friday with key priority areas such as increasing supply chain resilience, enhancing energy security and reducing overall greenhouse gas emissions, advancing inclusive digital trade, and facilitating post-pandemic economic recovery, especially for small businesses.

There are also synergies between both nations on semiconductor design and technology. “How do we purposefully strategise and plan? For example, India is home to a massive amount of semiconductor design talent. The US leads the world in semiconductor design, we have synergy there. Having said that, you know, this semiconductor supply chain is incredibly complex from rare earth, critical minerals, chemicals, silicon, and actual manufacturing,” Raimondo said.

One of the challenges, she pointed out, was India still had quite high tariffs on certain components that go into semiconductors or other electronics, making manufacturing difficult.

and IPEF

Raimondo said a trade deal with India was off the table and the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) would be more economically impactful than a free trade agreement (FTA).

“The US Congress has said there is no political appetite for with India…My call is that IPEF may prove to be in many ways more economically impactful than . FTA for the past 50 years has been an economic arrangement between two countries,” she said, adding that IPEF would be a modern equivalent of an FTA.

“If we figure it right, it will…that will unleash more job creation in both the countries. We will see a big supply chain, job creation, private investments,” she said.

Raimondo said the US was moving with the IPEF at an ‘unprecedented pace’ and was hopeful of concluding agreements on all four pillars of IPEF by the end of the year.

As many as 14 countries, including India and the US, are members of the IPEF that was launched jointly by the US and other partner countries of the Indo-Pacific region on the sidelines of the Quad Summit in Tokyo in May last year. It is seen as an economic initiative to counter China’s influence in the South and Southeast Asian nations.

IPEF has four pillars — trade, supply chains, tax and anti-corruption, and clean energy. Thirteen of 14 member-nations of IPEF have decided to join the three pillars, barring India as broad consensus had not emerged on issues pertaining to labour, environment, digital trade, and public procurement.