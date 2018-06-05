India will add 225 GW renewable energy by 2022: Power Minister

Buoyant with rapid growth of in India, the government is aiming to add 225 GW by 2022.

Addressing the press conference on 4 years of achievements of the BJP government in the power and renewable sector, said India will achieve the earlier target of 175 GW in next two years.

"India's current renewable based power capacity stands at 70 GW, we will cross the 175 GW target well before 2022. We have new schemes like offshore wind, floating solar, which will help us over-achieve the current target,” said Singh who is the minister of state for power and new &

Enlisting the achievements, the minister said after 48 years of achievements of the other governments, the 48 months of the current government is an "eye opener".



"We added 24,000 MW power generation capacity per year compared to 4,800 MW of earlier governments. Besides, 25,000 circuit Km transmission capacity was added per year compared to 3,400 ckm during the previous governments,” he said.

On the complaints of by the power plants, Singh said there is pressure on coal based power generation capacity as other sources are not operational at optimum level. “Hydro capacity is not up to the mark as snow melting has been slow. So wind is the other resource that is helping during peak demand. Power demand has increased and that is a good sign. We are in discussion with coal and railways ministry every day for maintaining regular coal supply,” said Singh.

He said all unelectrified 400 million households would have power connection by December this year as against the March 2019 deadline under SAUBHAGYA scheme.

Regarding the financial and operational health of the state owned power distribution companies, the minister said more than Rs 200 billion interest cost is saved by discoms under the scheme whereas aggregate technical and commercial losses have been reduced in 17 states within one year of operation.

The minister enlisted 11 stressed power assets which are under resolution scheme by the banks. This paper reported the same recently. The minister added that 7 projects have landed in NCLT and for the remaining in the total list of 34 stressed assets, they are being revived through different schemes such as SHAKTI to improve coal supply.