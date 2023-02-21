JUST IN
India will be an effective voice of developing nations at G-20: DEA Secy
Norms for celebrity endorsements carry the weight of law: Rohit Kumar Singh
India's mid, long-term outlook very strong: PwC Chairman Bob Moritz
Whole premise of the Budget is around skilling: Atul Kumar Tiwari
A coal-dependent India can't move to zero overnight: GE's Mahesh Palashikar
IEA will support India's green tech manufacturing roadmap: Fatih Birol
FY24 disinvestment target pragmatic, but challenging: Dipam Secy Pandey
Over 50% taxpayers may shift to new tax regime: Revenue secretary
Call on FY24 green bond, H2 borrowing to be taken together: Ajay Seth
Our capex increase accounts for global slowdown: Finance secy TV Somanathan
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» Q&A
India likely to contribute 15% to global growth in 2023: top IMF exec
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India will be an effective voice of developing nations at G-20: DEA Secy

In a Q&A, Ajay Seth says while the global macro-economic situation has improved over the past few months, headwinds on inflation and other indicators persist

Topics
India economy | G20  | economy

Arup Roychoudhury  |  Bengaluru 

New Delhi: Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) Secretary Ajay Seth at the Iconic Week celebrations under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' by Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), in New
Ajay Seth, Economic Affairs Secretary

Ahead of the crucial G-20 meeting of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) in Bengaluru, Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth told Arup Roychoudhury in an interview that consensus among nations is absolutely essential for the regulation of cryptocurrency and other digital assets. Seth said that on various issues, including indebtedness of poorer nations, India will be a forceful voice of the global south. He added that while the global macro-economic situation has improved over the past few months, headwinds on inflation and other indicators persist. Edited excerpts:

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India economy

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 17:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.