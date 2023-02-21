India will be an effective voice of developing nations at G-20: DEA Secy

Ahead of the crucial G-20 meeting of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) in Bengaluru, Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth told Arup Roychoudhury in an interview that consensus among nations is absolutely essential for the regulation of cryptocurrency and other digital assets. Seth said that on various issues, including indebtedness of poorer nations, India will be a forceful voice of the global south. He added that while the global macro-economic situation has improved over the past few months, headwinds on inflation and other indicators persist. Edited excerpts: