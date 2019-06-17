Indian copper smelters feel the pinch as China laps up key ingredient

The close to 1-million tonne (mt) Indian copper industry has three constituents, of which the biggest Hindalco has a 500,000-tonne smelter in Gujarat’s port city of Bharuch.

Vedanta’s 400,000-tonne unit at Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu has remained inoperative since March 2018 — first for plant maintenance and then the local government ordering its closure for causing damage to the environment. Of the three, the 76.05 per cent government-owned Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) is alone vertically integrated from mining of ore to smelting to making value added continuous cast ...