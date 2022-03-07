Indian embassy asks Indians still stranded in Ukraine to fill up e-forms

The in Ukraine on Sunday asked all Indians who are still stuck in the conflict-stricken country to fill up an online form on an urgent basis.

"All Indian nationals who still remain in Ukraine are requested to fill up the details contained in the attached Google Form on an URGENT BASIS. Be Safe Be Strong," it said in a tweet. The details sought in the Google form are name, e-mail, phone number, address of current stay, passport details, gender and age.

In the Google form, the embassy has also asked for indicating the current location of the Indians stranded in Ukraine. A list of locations has been provided in the form and an option given to select the location from it.

The locations mentioned in the online form are Cherkassy, Chernihiv, Cherni­vtsi, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Khmelnytsky, Kirovograd, Kyiv, Luhansk, Lviv, Mykolaiv and Odessa.

The list also includes Polta­va, Rivne, Sumy, Ternopil, Vin­nytsya, Volyn, Zakarpattya, Zaporozhzhya and Zhytomyr.

The in Hungary also put out a tweet.

"Important Announcem­ent: Embassy of India begins its last leg of Operation Ganga flights today. All those studen­ts staying in their OWN acco­mmodation (other than arran­ged by Embassy) are requested to reach @Hungariacitycentre, Rakoczi Ut 90, Budapest between 10 am-12 pm," it said.

India has been bringing back its nationals from Roma­nia, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova after they crossed over to these countries from Ukraine through land border transit points.

Ukraine closed its airspace for civilian aircraft after Russia began the military operation.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Saturday that over 13,300 Indians were brought back home in 63 flights under evacuation mission "Operation Ganga".

He said India's main focus now is to evacuate around 700 Indian students from the eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy that has been witnessing bombings and airstrikes.

Eight flights to bring back over 1,500 today Eight flights with over 1,500 Indians will operate from war-torn Ukraine's neighbouring countries to India on Monday, the Civil Aviation Ministry stated on Sunday. The Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive. Indian citizens fleeing Ukraine are being airlifted from its neighbours such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland. “Under 'Operation Ganga' to rescue Indian citizens, 2,135 Indians have been brought back today (Sunday) by 11 special civilian flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries," the ministry noted. "Tomorrow, eight special flights are expected to operate from Budapest (five), Suceava (two) and Bucharest (one), bringing more than 1,500 Indians back home,” it mentioned. To date, the Indian Air Force has flown 10 sorties to bring back 2,056 passengers while taking 26 tonnes of relief load to these countries as part of 'Operation Ganga'.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)