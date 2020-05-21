Indian processors suspend rough diamond import for the whole of June

After nearly two months of the Covid-19 lockdown, Indian diamond processors are preparing for one-month voluntary moratorium on import of rough diamond beginning June 1. Many diamond processors expect the moratorium to exert pressure on mining companies to reduce rough prices.

Apex industry body, Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), has called for a one-month voluntary moratorium on import of rough diamond to help Indian processors pare their existing stocks.

With demand anyway declining during the monsoon in India, due to the lack of festivals and other triggers, the moratorium would give time to processors to resume business activities for better demand during Dussera and Diwali. The same is the case for exports, as most markets were also under lockdown.





Exports to Hong Kong have begun this month in a small way, though.

“Rough diamonds imported in January-February are already lying with processors, who are sitting on huge inventories during the past two months of lockdown, when processing activity came to a halt,” said Colin Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC.

Diamond processing factories, and wholesale and retail stores were shut during the nationwide lockdown. Business activities came to a complete standstill since the lockdown was made effective.

The moratorium has prompted De Beers, one of the largest rough diamond miners in the world contributing around 20 per cent of total supply, to cut its production estimates to 25-27 million carats for the calendar year 2020 now as against 32-34 million carats earlier.

Other global miners such as Alrosa and Rio Tinto have also reduced their production forecasts for the current calendar year to avoid inventory building and distress selling.



“Diamond processors that had stored imported rough stones at their factories abroad including Dubai, are now bringing them to India,” said Shah.

The GJEPC reported 11 per cent decline in India’s rough diamond import at 146.4 million carats ($12.7 million) for the financial year 2019-20 compared to 165 million ($15.7 million) in the previous year.

“Workers have migrated back to their hometown. Hence, diamond processing factories are witnessing acute shortage of skilled workers. Since their return seems remote, the voluntary moratorium not only should be made compulsory but also extended to three months. Lower import of rough diamond would create pressure on mining companies for sale which will benefit Indian processors to buy the raw material at cheaper price,” said Pravin Nanavati, a Surat - based diamond merchant.

The fourth trench of the nationwide lockdown (between May 18 and 31) has allowed diamond factories to start operations with 10 per cent manpower in the red zones like Mumbai only to fulfill export commitment. With this export units in the Santacruz Electronics Export Processing Zone (SEEPZ) and Bharat Diamond Bourse have started operations and export activities have started to the countries like Dubai, China and Hong Kong.

“Lower rough diamond import into Indian would prompt global miners like De Beers, Rio Tinto and Alrosa to bring their precious stones in India to sell here. This would reduce travel time and cost for Indian diamond processors and thus, their production will decline,” said Nanavati.





Being the world’s largest diamond processing hub, India imports around 95 per cent of rough diamond mined globally for processing in local units. Hence, India sets global trend in terms of cut and polished diamond and its jewellery.

Dinesh Navadia, Secretary, Surat Diamond Association, however, believes that activities around India is likely to remain subdued in the next few months due to continuous rise in Covid-19 cases.

Nanavati forecast India’s diamond jewellery exports to remain bleak throughout this year due to markets closure in the United States (the largest jewellery importer from India and the world’s biggest consumer with 40 per cent market share), European countries, the Middle East, China and Hong Kong. India’s domestic diamond jewellery demand is also paltry due to consumers focusing on essentials over high value luxury items like jewellery.