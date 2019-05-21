Indian Railways improves operating ratio by a tad to 97.3% in FY19

The Indian Railways has improved its operating ratio for 2018-19 to 97.3 per cent largely due to its largest customers — thermal power giant NTPC and cargo transport leader Container Corporation of India ltd (Concor). Operating ratio is calculated based on how much money the railways spends to earn each rupee.

The government-owned companies gave freight advances to the tune of Rs 13,000 crore to the railways for its services that they will use in the current year. During the previous financial year, the railways’ operating ratio was 98.4 per cent. The PSUs paid advance ...