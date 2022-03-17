Indian refiner Hindustan Petroleum buys rare Russian Urals crude: Reports

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's state refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd has made a rare purchase of 2 million barrels of Russian Urals for loading in May, trade sources said on Thursday.

The cargo was sold by a European trader, they said.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi and Florence Tan in Singapore; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

