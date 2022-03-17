JUST IN
Largest ceramic manufacturing cluster bears brunt of gas price hike
Business Standard

Indian refiner Hindustan Petroleum buys rare Russian Urals crude: Reports

Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd has made a rare purchase of 2 million barrels of Russian Urals crude for loading in May, trade sources said.

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

HPCL calls for emergency board meeting to clear the revised fiscal package
The purchase came after the country's top refiner Indian Oil Corp bought 3 million barrels of the same Russian grade this week.

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's state refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd has made a rare purchase of 2 million barrels of Russian Urals crude for loading in May, trade sources said on Thursday.

The cargo was sold by a European trader, they said.

 

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi and Florence Tan in Singapore; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, March 17 2022. 10:06 IST

