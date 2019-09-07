Indian rice exports face threat from Asian peers, including Pakistan

Even as domestic paddy output in 2018-19 kharif season is estimated to grow at 2.5% to more than 115 million tonnes (MT), Indian rice exports continue to face threat from Asian peers, including Pakistan.

The lack of long term rice export policy coupled with successive increase in procurement costs under the minimum support price (MSP) mechanism have made Indian rice exports, especially non-basmati, uncompetitive in the global arena.

As such, over the past few years, Pakistan, Thailand and Vietnam have emerged as strong players in the Asian and African regions, thus hampering the prospects of Indian rice exports.

In 2019, India is expected to see a drop in non-basmati rice exports even as basmati rice exports is pegged to grow, but at a slower rate.

In such challenging scenario, Egypt, China, Mexico, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines could be the potential new destinations for Indian rice, according to a market update by Cogoport, India's leading online logistics marketplace.

According to report, global rice production is expected to decline, as smaller crops are forecast in the US, North Korea and Thailand.

“The MSP of rice has been going up, which is making rice exports price uncompetitive vis-à-vis shipments from Vietnam, Thailand and Pakistan,” Mumbai based rice trader Devendra Vora told Business Standard.

He also blamed the lack of proper policy framework for impeding the high growth potential of rice exports, although domestic paddy production has continued to increase every year apart from the central government maintaining robust food grain stockpile for public distribution system (PDS) and food security reasons.

Meanwhile, the Cogoport report cited Rajputana rice CEO Nikhil Singh referring to challenging times for exporters owing to liquidity issues too, since payments could take months to materialise, apart from growing competition from high quality yet cheaper rice of Pakistani and Thai origins. Rajputana ships 100 rice containers to West Africa every month.

Saya Overseas, which earlier shipped 60-70 rice containers every month to the African and Gulf countries, is down to about 40-50 now. “The economy is slowing down and there is tough competition from other countries. Pakistan, Thailand and Vietnam are offering better rates. There are losses because of defaulters too,” the report mentions Saya CEO Vishal Agrawal as saying.

Meanwhile, Cogoport cofounder and head of growth Kunal Rathod said Indian exporters face stiffer competition as China had turned into a low-cost rice exporter, while higher tariffs on non-basmati rice threatened India’s chances to export to Bangladesh.

He suggested Indian exporters to explore new markets such as Mexico which is now relying less on the US supplies. “Countries like Egypt where availability of affordable Asian rice can fill tight domestic supply gaps could also be potential new markets, whereas countries like China, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines continue to be major rice importers and can be targeted.”

According to Rice Exporters Association vice president Rakesh Kumar Singh, although India was a strong player in rice exports to West Africa, the country should target new markets like China, Malaysia and the Philippines. To avoid payment challenges, exporters should insist on 10-20% advance, since some upfront money would desist the buyer from defaults, he added.