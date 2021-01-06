Indian skilled workers to get job opportunities in 14 sectors in Japan

Workers skilled in 14 specified areas such as nursing , construction etc will now be able to work in Japan, provided they know the Japanese language.



The Cabinet approved signing of a memorandum of co-operation between India and on a Basic Framework for Partnership for Proper Operation of the System Pertaining to "Specified Skilled Worker".

This would set up an institutional mechanism for partnership and co-operation between the two countries on sending and accepting skilled Indian workers to work in 14 specified sectors in These Indian workers would be granted a new status of residence of "specified skilled worker" by the government of

Apart from the two work areas mentioned above, skilled Indian workers from 12 sectors -- building cleaning; material processing; industrial machinery manufacturing; electric and electronic information related industry; shipbuilding and ship-related industry; automobile maintenance; aviation; lodging; agriculture; fisheries; food and beverages manufacturing and food service would have job opportunities to work in Japan.

A joint working group will be set up to follow up the implementation of this MOC.

The memorandum would enhance people-to -people contacts, foster mobility of workers and skilled professionals from India to Japan, an official statement said.