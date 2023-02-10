JUST IN
Indian smartphone shipments fall 10% YoY in CY22 to 144 mn, Q4 sees 27% dip
Govt made Rs 31,106 cr in FY23 through disinvestment, reports DIPAM
Rajasthan Budget: CM announces inflation relief package of Rs 19,000 crore
Aditya Birla Group commits Rs 25,000 cr investment across various biz in UP
FIIs turn net buyers; invest $840 million in Indian bonds in 2023 so far
Rehaul rules to improve financing Indian green projects: Fitch unit
Analysis: Shock of war hits world economy at the crossroads post-Covid
UP industrial development authority receives investments worth Rs 3 trn
Annual nuclear power generation stood at 35,333 mn units in 2021-22: Govt
2023 is for complete rollout of Digital Credit System: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Indian smartphone shipments fall 10% YoY in CY22 to 144 mn, Q4 sees 27% dip

Dwindling consumer demand due to high inflation remained a challenge all year round despite improved supply. The ASP (average selling price) hit a record $224, up 18% YoY

Aryaman Gupta  |  New Delhi 

The Indian smartphone market exited 2022 with a 10 per cent year-on-year decline in smartphone shipments, at 144 million units–the lowest since 2019. Further, shipments in the fourth quarter (Q4) of CY2022 dipped 27 per cent YoY to 30 million units, according to the International Data Corporation’s Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker report.

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 16:17 IST

