JUST IN
India, GCC group to launch free trade pact negotiations on Nov 24
Top headlines: Windfall tax on crude hiked, India's 1st export contraction
Windfall profit tax on crude oil hiked, levy on export of diesel cut
Uttar Pradesh aims to generate 22,000 MW solar power in next 5 years
Govt may review blanket ban on broken rice exports if procurement steadies
US, China, UAE drive India's first export contraction in nearly 2 yrs
India likely to import 64% less soyabean; nil soyabean meal in FY23: SOPA
Type-C charging port for all devices: Stakeholders agree to phased rollout
Note ban was to counter black money, terror finance, Centre tells SC
State Bank of India sees 14%-15% corporate credit growth in FY23: executive
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
India, GCC group to launch free trade pact negotiations on Nov 24
Business Standard

Indian Space business: An exciting field or a bubble about to burst?

There are plenty of challenges however before the scale is achieved, and not necessarily related to launches. There is a vast unmet insurance requirement

Topics
space | ISRO | India space mission

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee  |  New Delhi 

space stars
Photo: Unsplash

India’s first privately-developed rocket Vikram-S shall lift off in what is called a sub-orbital mission with three payloads, next week. The endeavour, though puny, comes just two years into the union cabinet opening the skies for the private sector to join.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on space

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 11:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.