JUST IN
Finance Ministry tightens definition of 'beneficial owners' under PMLA
Indian telecom market sees 36% value growth in offline retail: Report
Govt may miss FY23 revised divestment target, says Bank of Baroda
Maharashtra govt cuts VAT on aviation jet fuel, gives carriers relief
50 km metro network to be added in Mumbai region this year, says Fadnavis
US seeks to closely work with India on semiconductors: Gina Raimondo
RBI to hold 14-day variable rate repo auction for Rs 1 trillion on Friday
Mobile operators may deploy AI to check spam calls amidst rising fraud
The spectre of coal over climate change as electricity demand soars
Crypto under PMLA: Industry gives thumbs up, expects higher investor faith
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
Govt may miss FY23 revised divestment target, says Bank of Baroda
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Indian telecom market sees 36% value growth in offline retail: Report

Experts forecast 2023 to be stable with value-driven growth for the Indian telecom market compared to 2022

Topics
telecom sector | smartphones

Aryaman Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Indian telecom market saw 36% offline retail value growth in 2022

The Indian telecom market, which includes smartphones, core wearables, and TWS mobile headsets, witnessed a 36 per cent value growth in offline retail in 2022, according to a recent report. Experts forecast 2023 to be stable with value-driven growth for the Indian telecom market compared to 2022.

While the global telecom market closed 2022 with a 9.7 per cent decline in revenue compared to the previous year, India emerged as an outlier with a double-digit revenue growth in the same period over the previous year, said a report by market intelligence firm GfK.

"While the top-tier towns continue to have a significant share, the shift in consumer needs and changing lifestyles are pushing higher adoption of smart devices in Tier 3 and below towns, which contributed to 50 per cent of the smartphone sales unit in 2022," said Kartik Vasudevan, GfK expert for the Telecom market.

Vasudevan added that these regions contributed to 21 per cent of wearable sales during the year.

"Overall, the next level of telecom market growth will be driven by premium handsets, 5G, and wearable devices," he said.

The smartphone category, including phablets, saw a 15 per cent demand increase from January to December 2022, compared to the previous year.

This increase in revenue is also characterized by a rise in Average Selling Price (ASP) of smartphones in India. The ASP of smartphones was Rs 17,032 in 2022, which was a 17 per cent uptick compared to 2021.

This surge in the ASP was also due to a shift in the price band demand fuelled by changing needs of consumers. 37 per cent of Smartphones sold in 2022 were Rs 15,000 and above by units. This is an increase of 9 basis points in contribution when compared to 2021.

As such, demand for premium devices also increased, with the revenue contribution of 5G models moving to 44 per cent in 2022. At the same time, devices with a larger storage capacity – of more than 256 GB – grew 122 per cent in revenue in 2022.

The wearables segment continued its upward trajectory in India, growing by 127 per cent in terms of value over the previous year in offline retail. Within wearables categories in 2022, smartwatches grew by 93 per cent and wrist sports computers by 349 per cent over the previous year.

These shifts, the report says, have been driven by increasing consumer demand for more detailed control of their health, via smart features.

Accordingly, wearables with a sleep tracking feature – which grew over 136 percent as a segment – or blood oxygen sensors – which grew 208 percent – showed strong growth. This trend also led to developments in innovation, such as the new feature of stress level measuring (EDA) – which accounts for 5 per cent of revenue already.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on telecom sector

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 20:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.