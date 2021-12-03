JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Govt working to bridge gaps for 'reliable' jobs data by next year: Report
Business Standard

Indians' 'immense trust' in fintech must be respected, says PM Modi

PM calls fintech a 'revolution that helps to achieve financial empowerment of every single citizen of the country'.

Topics
Fintech | digital currency | cryptocurrencies

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Indians have shown "immense trust" in financial technology and it is the sector’s responsibility to respect them, said Prime Minister Modi on Friday as his government prepares to table before Parliament a Bill that will regulate digital currencies.

"The history of currency shows tremendous evolution. As humans evolved, so did the form of our transactions,” said Modi about financial technology (fintech).

He called fintech a "revolution that helps to achieve financial empowerment of every single citizen of the country".

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on November 30 the government will introduce a bill on cryptocurrencies in the Parliament after Cabinet's approval.

The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, seeks to “prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India, however, it allows for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses,” according to the list of business for the winter session of Parliament.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, December 03 2021. 10:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.