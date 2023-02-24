JUST IN
Will have International Biofuel Alliance before G20 summit: Hardeep Puri
PM bats for strengthening multilateral development banks to meet challenges
War in Ukraine: How one year of conflict changed geopolitics and economics
Making millets mainstream: The two-day event to begin on Friday
1 year of Ukraine war: Cheaper crude from Russia pushes India's import bill
Managing a crisis: Russia-Ukraine war outbreak a setback for Indian economy
How Russia-Ukraine conflict has impacted global and Indian economy
El Nino risk for inflation, farm output in India: Finance ministry
More nations interested in using UPI: RBI deputy governor T Rabi Sankar
Biden picks Ajay Banga as US nominee for World Bank president
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Will have International Biofuel Alliance before G20 summit: Hardeep Puri
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Indians spent a record amount on foreign travel in 2022. Here's how much

An analysis of tourism data shows that India earns significantly more from foreign tourists coming to India than what Indians spend abroad

Topics
Indians | foreign travel | Indian travellers

Sachin Mampatta  |  Mumbai 

airports, passengers, flight, air travel

India's foreign travel bills collectively never exceeded a billion dollars in a month till 2022. Then it happened six times in 2022.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indians

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 11:08 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.