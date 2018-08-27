Indiscriminate lending behind Indian banking crisis, says FM Arun Jaitely

Indiscriminate in the past followed by penalising bankers instead of empowering them to make the right decisions has culminated into the current Indian situation, said Finance Minister while addressing the Indian Banks' Association today.

Jaitley said that the crisis was a result of indiscriminate done a decade ago, referencing the earlier (UPA) regime.

“One lesson that I have learnt is that when we desire to have a high growth rate, it must be accompanied by strong macroeconomic fundamentals. If we start sacrificing our macroeconomic fundamentals in order to temporarily push up the growth, then we are hurting ourselves elsewhere and that is bound to strike back the economy at some point of time," he added saying that credit offtake needs to be moderated.

"Indiscriminate to chase growth at the cost of macroeconomic fundamentals was a policy mistake, he said. He added that indiscriminate lending done in the past lead to funding projects which were not able to service those debts, which was followed by the subsequent error of dressing up the bad loans. He also noted that bankers struggled to find methodologies to effect resolutions.

“A system was created where there was reduced ability of bankers to find resolutions. It was not a regime of comfort,” he said adding that bankers were being punished for honest decisions.

Jaitely said that some commercial judgement needs to be left to the bankers themselves. He added that bankers cannot be punished for honest decisions taken with commercial prudence that turned out to be erroneous or commercially unsuccessful with the passage of time.

However, Jaitley said that the challenges to the economy in the past few months have been primarily external, citing unpredictable oil prices, trade wars and sporadic political issues. He added that the domestic sector needs to be equipped to deal with these external threats.

Jaitley, however, seemed positive about India’s growth trajectory and said that India may probably become the fifth largest economy next year. He added that India is continuing its run as a fast-growing economy, and will continue to be in this sweet spot.