Industrial output contracts for second straight month, down 4.3% in Sep

Industrial output in the country in September contracted 4.3 per cent from a year earlier, mainly due to poor performance in the manufacturing sector, showed the (IIP) data released on Monday. This was a second straight month of contraction, after a decline of 1.1 per cent in August 2019. In September 2018, India's had expanded 4.6 per cent.

The 1.1 per cent reduction in August had been an 81-month low, mainly on account of a contraction in manufacturing output and a deepening slowdown in capital goods production pulling down growth.

A slowdown was witnessed in the manufacturing sector, which declined by 3.9 per cent in September, compared with 4.8 per cent growth a year earlier.

The power generation sector's output dropped 2.6 per cent in September, compared with 8.2 per cent growth in the year-ago period.

Mining output also fell by 8.5 per cent in the month under review, against 0.1 per cent growth in the corresponding period last financial year.