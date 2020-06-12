India's foreign exchange reserves cross $500 bn for the first time

The of the country crossed $500 billion for the first time ever after the central bank absorbed inflows at a time when there was not enough demand for foreign currencies from the oil marketing companies amid the lockdown and a collapse in oil prices.

The çountry's total stood at $501.7 billion as on June 5, rising $8 billion in a week. This was the highest weekly increase since September 28, 2007. Most of the rise was on account of foreign currency assets.





Currency dealers say there were dollar inflows on account of Reliance Jio and Airtel deals, which the central bank absorbed. Had the flows not been absorbed, the rupee would have appreciated substantially, undermining exports.

Besides, the increased foreign exchange reserve means that the country’s import cover is also improving. As on May 22, when the RBI announced its monetary policy, the reserves at $486 billion were enough to cover one year’s import. The import cover has improved even further with the accumulation of reserves.

The foreign exchange reserve comprised foreign currency assets ($463.63 billion), gold ($32.35 billion), Special Drawing Rights of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) of Rs $1.44 billion, and reserve position in the IMF of $4.28 billion, data released on Friday showed.



