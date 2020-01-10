Industrial production grows 1.8% in Nov, turns positive after 3 months

The industrial output grew 1.8 per cent in November, turning positive after three months of contraction, on account of growth in the manufacturing sector, showed government data on Friday.

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had grown by 0.2 per cent in November 2018.

According to the National Statistical Office (NSO) data, the growth in the manufacturing sector was 2.7 per cent as against a contraction of 0.7 per cent in the same month last year.

Electricity generation turned negative (-) 5 per cent as against a growth of 5.1 per cent in November 2018.

Mining sector output decelerated to 1.7 per cent from 2.7 per cent in the year ago month.

The growth during April-November period of the current fiscal came in at 0.6 per cent, down from 5 per cent in the same period of 2018-19.