Industrial production growth rises to 4.3% in July, Aug CPI at 3.21%

Industrial production growth slipped to 4.3 per cent in July, mainly on account of poor show by the manufacturing sector, according to official data released on Thursday.

Factory output, as measured in terms of Index of Industrial Production (IIP), had expanded 6.5 per cent in July 2018.

A slowdown was witnessed in the manufacturing sector, which grew at 4.2 per cent in July as compared to 7 per cent a year ago.

The power generation sector grew at 4.8 per cent in July, compared to 6.6 per cent a year ago earlier.

Mining growth was 4.9 per cent in July as against 3.4 per cent in the corresponding month of the last fiscal.