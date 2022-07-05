Industry body voices concern over 5% GST on hospital room tariffs

-
ALSO READ
Will a rise in input cost and interest rates hit real estate recovery?
Not big players, but small brands catering to the needs of India: CAIT
Centre must relook proposed GST amendments on ITC
Five years of GST: Recovery of input tax credit still a struggle
GST Council meet begins today: Here's what's on the agenda in Chandigarh
-
Industry and trade chambers have voiced concern at some of last week’s decisions of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, such as taxing hospital room tariffs and bringing unbranded packaged consumer items within the tax net. The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) has written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, seeking zero rate GST for health care services to enable service providers to claim input tax credit (ITC).
The industry body is of the view that enabling this will not only keep the ITC chain intact but will make compliance easier.
It will also ensure that the input taxes are not loaded into the cost of health care services, the Ficci letter said.
The chamber added hospitals had requested the government several times in the past for a “zero-rating” GST on health care.
Raising concern over the GST Council’s decision to impose 5 per cent on room rent (excluding ICU) if it exceeds Rs 5,000 per day and 12 per cent on bio-medical waste treatment plants, the chamber said it would increase the cost for patients.
“Levying 5 per cent on room rent will not just increase the cost of healthcare services to the patients but will also create confusion for hospitals, as room rent is usually the part of the package rate for the treatment. It will lead to deconstructing of the packages, which is against the current practice being encouraged by the government,” Ficci said.
The industry body said hospitals had their own bio-medical waste treatment plants. In case a GST of 12 per cent is levied, hospitals would be unable to claim ITC, given that hospital services were exempt from GST.
Furthermore, these taxes are increasing the cost of compliance for hospitals and making the process perplexing. This will defeat the government’s intention of doing business easy, the Ficci letter pointed out.
“The net impact of revised tax rates on inputs (goods and services) consumed by hospitals has increased, including the taxes on some of the medical equipment. As this incremental cost is ultimately borne by the patients, it will not serve the intention of the government to provide affordable healthcare to all,” the letter noted.
However, on industry apprehensions on taxing hospital room tariffs, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj, in an interview to this paper, had said those were unfounded.
It is only for non-ICU hospital rooms that cost more than Rs 5,000 a day. The tax rate will be 5 per cent. This is an indirect tax that will not hit the poor.
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) is unhappy at the council’s decision to bring unbranded packaged consumer items within the GST net. According to the CAIT, it will cause a huge loss of business to foodgrain traders. “This decision will empower big brands to capture the market at the cost of small manufacturers and traders. Special food items, cereals, etc., which were not branded till now, were exempted from GST. With this decision of the council, pre-packaged and pre-labeled retail packs including pre-packaged, pre-labeled curd, lassi and buttermilk will now attract GST tax and will cause huge damage to the business of food grains traders in more than 6500 grain markets across the country,” it said while protesting the move on Monday.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU