Industry has a role to play in reducing tax disputes, says FinMin

-
ALSO READ
New terms for settling retrospective tax cases may be unwieldy: Experts
Centre notifies rules to settle Vodafone retrospective tax case
T V Somanathan to Debashish Panda: Meet FM's A-team behind Budget 2022
Companies facing probe get relief from HC for settling pre-GST disputes
Wanted, a panel to settle tax disputes
-
Two prominent policymakers — finance secretary TV Somanathan and revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj — said on Monday that the larger industry had a big role to play in reducing tax disputes.
“There is a tendency in this country to not leave any loophole unexplored. That is the philosophy with which it is approached by the accounting profession. This advice is tendered at an expensive cost to the industry,” said Somanathan at a post-Budget interaction with stakeholders and industry representatives in Bengaluru.
The interaction was also attended by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Somanathan said while there are many genuine problems that the government needs to correct, there are also cases “where industry seeks very deep loopholes on some very speculative interpretation.”
Bajaj added to his colleague’s point and gave an example:
“Recently, some corporates have got a favourable ruling from a high court that cess is expenditure. The Supreme Court has held that cess is an income tax and not an expenditure. After the ruling, we found that in all the existing tax dispute cases one additional point was added by the lawyers saying that cess is an expenditure and not an item after profit before tax,” he said.
The Budget has proposed a retrospective amendment to the Income Tax Act from assessment year 2005-06 to stop companies from claiming cess and surcharge as business expenditure during tax calculations. Tax experts say this could lead to re-opening of past cases.
“We need to make laws simpler and take away unnecessary exemptions, but the larger industry also has a role to play,” Bajaj said.
Speaking at the interaction, Sitharaman said, “This Budget stands more for continuity, to provide a tax predictable regime and also to make sure that we are planning for the next 20-25 years. It gives a vision and also some kind of roadmap through which we want to achieve fundamental infrastructure, which will help us to be proud of ourselves.”
Underlining that the country is still coming out of the effects of Covid-19, she said that the nation needs to have a support system particularly for health, which is completely stabilised and strengthened.
She also stressed that there was a need for “waking up for the children, who have lost out on two years of education and bridging the gaps.”
Sitharaman pointed out that the Budget is also about making sure that states have a participatory role in whatever the Centre is doing. Funds are being shared with them and they can actively engage in infrastructure building as well.
Stating that each one of the investments doesn’t stand alone in a silo, Sitharaman told the gathering that the Centre brought in the principle of PM Gati Shakti. This will be an umbrella-like scheme for several projects that are aimed for mutual benefit of the industry.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU