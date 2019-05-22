Inflation, GDP among slew of tough economic issues awaiting next govt

The contours of the next government, whether it would be a rag-tag coalition or one party-dominated, would become clear on Thursday. Whatever its composition, the coming government will have to look at the dire needs of the economy which has been slowing down, besides rising food inflation and crude prices, problems created by grounding of Jet Airways and the IL&FS crisis and consolidation in the banking sector.

Let us look at these problems and how the government can solve them: Economy: Economic growth is slowing down, and there are few resources to perk it up. And herein lies ...