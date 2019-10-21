Inflation isn't a bad thing; it keeps labour demand up: Abhijit Banerjee

Cutting interest rates will hardly help revive the massive demand deficit in the economy, claims Abhijit Banerjee, the co-winner of the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences — popularly, the Nobel Prize in Economics — this year, along with Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer.

In India to promote his new book, Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems — co-authored with Duflo, to whom he is married — Banerjee spoke to Rajesh Kumar about concerns of global and Indian economy. Edited excerpts: We are in a situation where global growth ...