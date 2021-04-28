Inflation remains a big worry ahead as country reels under Covid shock

In what may turn out to be the third biggest worry for India, inflation across all segments may rise in coming months. The first two, obviously, are the public health crisis of Covid-19 and the loss of growth momentum due to the second wave.

As the country began facing a second, and unprecedented, wave of Covid-19 in February 2021, the inflation ghost of 2020 has shown its head once again. Last year, a steep contraction in the economy was accompanied by a year-long period where inflation remained cosy with the upper comfort level of six per cent. Firstly, wholesale inflation has ...