Infrastructure players ask govt to bring captive renewable energy policy

on Friday urged the government to bring captive renewable policy and exempt from cross subsidy and transmission charges to make more viable for those willing to set up clean energy plants beyond factory boundaries.

The infrastructure companies raised these issues during a pre-budget consultation with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and top officials from finance, new & renewable, road transport and environment ministries. They also asked to make finance available for real estate and affordable housing to boost consumption of cement and other inputs like steel.



Besides, they were of the view that government should release stuck up funds meant for infrastructure sectors as soon as possible for bringing in buoyancy in the economy. “We asked government to see, how can finance be made available for real estate and affordable housing. We also asked to release funds withheld at different levels in the government,” Dalmia Bharat Cement MD & CEO Mahendra Singhi said.

"Cement and other infrastructure sectors can do a lot of work toward renewable energy. But the deterrents are cross subsidy and transmission charges. These two charges made renewable energy even more expensive than thermal power," Dalmia Bharat Cement MD & CEO Mahendra Singhi said after the meeting.

