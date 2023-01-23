Fifth Scorpene submarine INS Vagir joins the Indian Navy's fleet

INS Vagir, the fifth of six Scorpene (Scorpion in French) submarines being built by Mazagon Docks (MDL), Mumbai, was commissioned into the on Monday in the presence of the Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral R Hari Kumar.

Project 75 is the Ministry of Defence’s (MoD’s) code-name for the construction of six in MDL with technology supplied by French shipbuilders, Naval Group (earlier DCNS). Project 75 delivered its first submarine, INS Kalvari, in December 2017.

That was followed by four more boats (as the Navy refers to submarines), called the Kalvari-class after the lead vessel. These included INS Khanderi (commissioned in September 2019), INS Karanj (March 2021), INS Vela (November 2021), and INS Vagir (January 2021).

The sixth and last Project 75 submarine, INS Vagsheer, is currently completing her sea trials in order to be delivered in 2024, says the MoD.

That will take up to 18 the number of submarines. These include eight Russian-origin Kilo-class, four German origin HDW submarines, and six Scorpenes. There is also one Amur class, nuclear-propelled vessel, taken from Russia on lease.

Project 75 was intended to be followed by Project 75-India, which involved the building of six more submarines in India, with “air independent propulsion” (AIP) technology provided by a chosen global shipbuilder. However, there has been slow progress on Project 75-India and a contract seems years away.

According to the MoD’s 30-year submarine building programme, the 12 submarines acquired under Project 75 and Project 75-India are to be followed by an indigenous project to build 12 more conventional AIP submarines. There has been no progress on this either.

In parallel to the construction of these 24 submarines, there is a project for the Defence R&D Organisation to build six nuclear propelled, conventionally armed attack submarines (SSNs). This, too, is languishing.

However, the MoD and the shipbuilders appear optimistic.

“The commissioning of INS Vagir highlights the success of the indigenous submarines construction programme of the Centre. This submarine has been completely built by MDL having successfully absorbed the technology transfer from Naval Group, in line with government’s ‘Make in India’ policy,” said Laurent Espinasse of Naval Group.

“The six (Scorpene) submarines are fitted with equipment built in India by qualified and highly trained industrial micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). MDL and Naval Group have developed a rich industrial ecosystem of more than 50 Indian companies, along with an Indian subsidiary with more than 70 Indian engineers to support the Indian Navy, thus contributing to industrial and technological sovereignty,” stated Naval Group.

The Scorpene is a 2,000-tonne, conventional-propulsion, stealthy and high-performance submarine, which Naval Group has optimised for anti-surface vessel warfare, anti-submarine warfare, long-range strikes, special operations and intelligence gathering.

Stealthy and fast, its high level of automation allows it to be operated by a limited number of crew, which reduces its operating costs significantly. Its combat edge is provided by six weapon launching tubes and 18 weapons, including torpedoes and missiles.

When the Vagsheer is delivered, there will be 14 in service in four navies: two each in Chile and Malaysia, four in Brazil, and six in India. In addition to these, potential buyers include the Philippines, Indonesia, and Romania.