Insolvency code amendment on cards to ensure NCLT-approved plans are obeyed

The government plans to bar the successful bidder in a resolution process from any future bidding if it does not implement a scheme approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

In this connection, the much-discussed Section 29A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code would be amended, said sources in the know. “Dishonouring an NCLT-approved plan would be made one of the disqualification criteria under 29A,” a government source said. He said the regulations had already been changed to enable forfeiture of the earnest money deposit if an approved resolution ...