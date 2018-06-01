Investment picks up to a seven-quarter high of 14.4% in Q4 of 2017-18

growth leap-frogged to a seven-quarter high of 14.4 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2017-18, up from the 9.1 per cent in the third quarter, according to the data released by the (CSO).

However, economists cautioned against interpreting the data as broad-based revival in activities.

Gross formation (GFCF) had previously grown by a mere 0.8 per cent in the first quarter, suggesting a steady build-up in activity over the past year.

Investments alone accounted for 4.6 percentage points of growth in (GDP) in the fourth quarter, replacing private final consumption expenditure as the biggest contributor to growth. GDP grew by 7.7 per cent in the fourth quarter.

For the full year, gross formation grew by 7.6 per cent in 2017-18, down from the 10.1 per cent in 2016-17, primarily due to sluggish growth in the first half of 2017-18.

“The increase in public spending is starting to show in the investment numbers,” said Pronab Sen, former chief of India.

“I think the infrastructure component in construction, particularly roads, is driving investment. This is likely to have spillover effects,” he added.

The construction sector grew by a robust 11.5 per cent in the fourth quarter, up from 6.6 per cent in the third quarter. Separately, the core sector data show that grew by a healthy 18.5 per cent in the fourth quarter while saw growth of 3.8 per cent.

It is difficult to ascertain the exact contribution of the public and private sectors to investment in the current financial year. The detailed break-up of investments by the public and private sectors is released by the with a lag.

Some analysts are cautious about viewing the latest numbers as sustained revival in investment activity.

“The 9 per cent growth of capital goods and infrastructure activity in sectors such as roads, ports and metro rail is likely to have contributed to the healthy expansion of gross formation (GFCF),” said Aditi Nayar, at

“However, other indicators offer differing trends, such as the 7.1 per cent contraction observed in the capital spending of a sample of 10 state governments (Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh) in Q4 FY2018, and the 58 per cent (y-o-y) decline in the capital spending of the central government,” she added.

Further, the value of new and completed projects contracted on a year-on-year basis in the fourth quarter. With fresh capacity being added by private corporates in limited sectors, “we maintain our view that the revival in investment activity is not broad-based”, said Nayar.



