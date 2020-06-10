Investment pipeline charts a different course on its way to India

Indian industry’s top league has begun to get large investments from abroad, changing a trend in which expectations of inflows usually surpassed the actual outcomes. While the over $10 billion raised by Reliance Industries for its Jio Platforms has become the face of this recent flow, there is some serious money raising happening in the infrastructure space as well.

Tata Power has joined Larsen & Toubro, Sterlite and Piramal Enterprises to create investment trusts for operational infrastructure assets, all of which have already attracted investments from abroad. This was a space in ...