JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

India inflation likely to have moderated to a six-month low in May: Poll
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Investment pipeline charts a different course on its way to India

Old favourites Singapore and Mauritius slowly giving way to funds from Cayman Islands and British Virgin Islands, whose flows into into the country have grown 267% and 469%, respectively

Topics
FDI | India FDI inflows | foreign investment

Arup Roychoudhury  |  New Delhi 

Indian industry’s top league has begun to get large investments from abroad, changing a trend in which expectations of inflows usually surpassed the actual outcomes. While the over $10 billion raised by Reliance Industries for its Jio Platforms has become the face of this recent flow, there is some serious money raising happening in the infrastructure space as well.

Tata Power has joined Larsen & Toubro, Sterlite and Piramal Enterprises to create investment trusts for operational infrastructure assets, all of which have already attracted investments from abroad. This was a space in ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Wed, June 10 2020. 13:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU