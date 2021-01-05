Irdai set to introduce standard products for fire, allied peril risks

-
ALSO READ
Mandating insurance not the way forward to boost penetration: Irdai member
Health has become biggest business in general insurance: Irdai member
Nearly 70k Covid-related claims worth Rs 700 cr settled by insurers: Irdai
Covid-19: Switch to comprehensive insurance policy for broader coverage
Need to expand health insurance to include outpatient care: Irdai chairman
-
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has decided to introduce standard products covering the risk of fire and allied perils.
General insurers that offer fire and allied perils policies have to mandatorily introduce the same from April 1, 2021, replacing the Standard Fire and Special Perils (SFSP) policy — provided for in the erstwhile All India Fire Tariff (AIFT) 2001.
First is the Bharat Griha Raksha, which will cover home building and home content, and provide coverage against fire, natural catastrophes, riots, acts of terrorism, and other risks within seven days of occurrence. Not only will it provide coverage against the home building, it will also provide for damages to home contents for up to 20 per cent of the sum insured (maximum Rs 10 lakh). There will be two optional covers with this product — insurance for valuable contents, and coverage against personal accident of the insured along with spouse.
Second is the Bharat Sookshma Udyam Suraksha, a standard product for enterprises for which the total value at risk is up to Rs 5 crore. This will provide coverage for buildings, plant, machinery, stocks, and other assets; with Rs 5 crore being the total value at risk across insurable asset classes at one location.
Bharat Laghu Udyam Suraksha, the third, will cover enterprises for which the total value of risk across insurable asset classes at a single location exceeds Rs 5 crore, but not Rs 50 crore at the policy commencement date.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU