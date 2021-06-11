IREDA invites bids from module manufacturers for Rs 4,500-cr solar PLI

-
ALSO READ
PLI scheme, basic customs duty: Only flickering benefits for solar power
PLI scheme: Lava seeks to reboot with first locally made smartphone
White goods, solar modules get Rs 10,738 crore worth of PLI push
Cabinet approves over Rs 12,000-crore PLI scheme for telecom sector
Manufacturing to get $520-billion PLI push in next 5 years: PM Modi
-
The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), a public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE), on Friday, invited bids for setting solar manufacturing units under the Centre’s Rs 4,500 crore Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.
The Centre had approved the scheme to boost domestic manufacturing of solar Photo Voltaic (PV) modules. These modules also called solar panels, use sunlight as a source of energy to generate direct current electricity. IREDA is the implementing agency for the scheme.
The last date for submitting applications is June 30. The selection process for the successful bidders is to be completed by July 30. IREDA had floated the invitation for the application document on May 25 on its website and the electronic application process went live on May 31.
“The applicants are required to set-up either brownfield or greenfield manufacturing facility for the entire capacity allotted under the scheme. Applicants are not allowed to set-up mix of brownfield and greenfield facility under the scheme. Manufacturing capacity/unit, for which required capital goods have been imported before the last date of bid submission, will not be eligible for participation under this PLI scheme,” MNRE said in a press note.
“The minimum capacity of the manufacturing unit to be installed shall be 1,000 Megawatt. The PLI will be disbursed to the successful applicants annually for a period of five years,” it added.
Through the National Programme on High-Efficiency Solar PV Modules, the Indian government is aiming to reduce import dependence in the electricity sector and reinforce the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU