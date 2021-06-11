IREDA invites bids from module manufacturers for Rs 4,500-cr solar PLI

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), a public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE), on Friday, invited bids for setting solar manufacturing units under the Centre’s Rs 4,500 crore Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

The Centre had approved the scheme to boost domestic manufacturing of solar Photo Voltaic (PV) modules. These modules also called solar panels, use sunlight as a source of energy to generate direct current electricity. IREDA is the implementing agency for the scheme.

The last date for submitting applications is June 30. The selection process for the successful bidders is to be completed by July 30. IREDA had floated the invitation for the application document on May 25 on its website and the electronic application process went live on May 31.

“The applicants are required to set-up either brownfield or greenfield manufacturing facility for the entire capacity allotted under the scheme. Applicants are not allowed to set-up mix of brownfield and greenfield facility under the scheme. Manufacturing capacity/unit, for which required capital goods have been imported before the last date of bid submission, will not be eligible for participation under this PLI scheme,” MNRE said in a press note.

“The minimum capacity of the manufacturing unit to be installed shall be 1,000 Megawatt. The PLI will be disbursed to the successful applicants annually for a period of five years,” it added.

Through the National Programme on High-Efficiency Solar PV Modules, the Indian government is aiming to reduce import dependence in the electricity sector and reinforce the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.