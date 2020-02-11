IRFC may consider retail bonds after IPO, plans to mop up Rs 65,400 cr

Spurred by the huge response to its $1 billion overseas bond issue, Indian Railways Finance Corporation (IRFC) expects investors to lap up its initial public offering (IPO) in the coming days. A date for the public offering is yet to be set. But according to media reports, the IPO could be floated around mid-March.

IRFC is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) that raises finances for the infrastructure needs of the railways. Even as the railways is run by the government, the financing requirements are tackled by IRFC on behalf of the government. IRFC bonds have sovereign guarantee, ...