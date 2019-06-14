Iron ore and steel players urge govt to abolish import duty on coking coal

The and has urged the government to abolish import duty and GST compensation cess on coking coal, a key and expensive requirement in iron smelting.

doesn't have good quality coking coal deposits, leading pig iron and to lean heavily on imports.

At the end of this financial year, the country's coking coal imports are pegged at 49.1 million tonnes--this corresponds to a share of 78 per cent of domestic consumption. is projected to import 140.2 million tonnes (mt) by 2030- by then, the country's is envisaged at 300 mt. The dependence on coking coal is set to fall to 65 per cent by 2030-31 as outlined in the Policy.

Big have managed to manage coking coal price fluctuations, but the domestic merchant pig iron industry is reeling under losses. Sponge iron players, too, are dependent on imports.

“Since 2016, international coking coal prices have been highly volatile. Prices have zoomed 140 per cent since April 2016 whereas the corresponding rise in pig iron prices is only 46 per cent. Coking coal has no substitute in Import duty of 2.5 per cent and GST compensation cess of Rs 400 per tonne is piling up burden for the producers”, an industry source said.

The other key demand of the besieged producers in iron and is rationalizing royalty rates on iron ore, also a critical input alongside coking coal. At 15 per cent, India's royalty is the steepest in the world. Brazil, the top producer, Australia, another large ore producer, has royalty on in the range of 5.35-7.5 per cent. The domestic producers feel iron ore royalty in needs to be lowered to 5-8 per cent to align with the competitive tax practices in other resource rich nations.