Iron ore and steel players urge govt to abolish import duty on coking coal

-
ALSO READ
Global iron ore prices to rise 11% on supply disruptions, China stimulus
Price volatility puts steel makers in a fix over viability of captive ore
Steel firms face margin dip due to higher input costs, currency fluctuation
JSW Steel, JSPL to profit from weak forecast on iron ore prices
Iron ore prices rally globally, but in India trade policies scuttle miners
-
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU