JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Subsidy dues balloon amid record fertiliser sales during Covid lockdown

Senior IAS officer or young blood: Who makes a better district magistrate?
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Is legislative recognition the panacea for NSC's current state of affairs?

Well, yes and no. Experts are divided over the manner in which the troubles of the National Statistical Commission can be effectively addressed

Topics
National Statistical Commission

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

C Rangarajan, who headed a panel on whose recommendations the National Statistical Commission (NSC) was set up in 2006, has called for according legislative recognition to the Commission to clearly specify its role and functions. NSC was set up through an executive order.

Will the legislative recognition clear the mess that NSC is currently in? The answer is no, if the draft Bill on NSC is taken into consideration, feel experts. The draft Bill was put in the public domain in December 2019. "I agree that it (NSC) should be given a legal status, but what I disagree with is ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Wed, July 08 2020. 20:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU