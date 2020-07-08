Is legislative recognition the panacea for NSC's current state of affairs?

C Rangarajan, who headed a panel on whose recommendations the National Statistical Commission (NSC) was set up in 2006, has called for according legislative recognition to the Commission to clearly specify its role and functions. NSC was set up through an executive order.

Will the legislative recognition clear the mess that NSC is currently in? The answer is no, if the draft Bill on NSC is taken into consideration, feel experts. The draft Bill was put in the public domain in December 2019. "I agree that it (NSC) should be given a legal status, but what I disagree with is ...