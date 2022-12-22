ISB records almost three-fold jump in pre and post placements CTC

The placement season of Indian School of Business in December saw students' average cost-to-company (CTC) jump almost three-fold compared to their pre-ISB CTC.

The average annual accepted CTC for the post graduate programme (PGP) stood at Rs 34.21 lakh, a 2.5-time increase from the average pre-ISB CTC of Rs 13.39 lakh.

Compared to last year’s average CTC of Rs 34.07 lakh, the average packages this year were up marginally.

A total of 222 companies participated in the placements process and made 1,578 offers to . ISB, which follows an integrated system of placements for its two campuses at Mohali and Hyderabad, conducted the placement process virtually for the third year running.

The top industries making job offers were consulting, IT/ITeS/technology, BFSI, and FMCG/Retail. Consulting, product management, sales and marketing, and general management/leadership programmes were the leading functions that got job offers for. More than 14 per cent of the overall offers came from companies needing to fill in leadership/general management roles.

Media and entertainment, supply chain and logistic sectors were strongly represented in companies' job offers. There were 30 first-time recruiters on campus this year and 36 international offers.

At least 36 per cent of the PGP Class of 2023 comprised women and 40 per cent of total job offers were to women .

“ISB constantly adapts and updates its curriculum, pedagogies, and methodologies to stay ahead of the fast-changing world. This approach empowers our students to become agile, innovative, and forward-looking. The placements of the PGP Class of 2023 have reiterated that ISB students are well ahead of the curve in taking any crisis head-on and in adding significant value to their organizations,” said Ramabhadran Thirumalai, deputy dean--academic programmes, ISB.