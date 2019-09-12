IT, BFSI and e-commerce to lead job growth despite economic slowdown

The segments of information technology (IT), BFSI (banking, financial service and insurance), education and new-age aggregators are maintaining their pace of hiring of entry and mid-level professionals, says jobs portal Indeed India. Sashi Kumar, managing director at the portal, says depsite the current economic slowdown, the IT sector is hiring significantly.

The financial sector and new-age technology aggregators have maintained the earlier pace of job creation. “The slowdown is a global phenomenon. In the IT segment, hiring has been significant and these companies are ...