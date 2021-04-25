IT industry needs a 'skiller' app to double digital growth in 5 years

The Indian IT services industry has the potential to touch $300-350 billion in the next five years, according to a McKinsey and Nasscom report. The industry would need a growth trajectory of 2-4 per cent to reach this target from the current $194 billion.

The only impediment in attaining this milestone is the availability of digital talent. The demand for digital skills in India is eight times of what is available and will rise 20 times by 2024. In an earlier discussion with Business Standard, Debjani Ghosh, president, Nasscom, shared that the only aspect that can make or break India in ...