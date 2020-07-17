ITAT ruling to help tax department recover black money stashed abroad

An appellate tribunal has set a precedent that will pave the way for the Income-tax department to recover money stashed away abroad, including that revealed in global leaks, such as the HSBC Swiss case, Panama and Paradise papers.

On Thursday, the Income-tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) in its landmark ruling directed tax authorities to bring Rs 196 crore, belonging to NRI Renu Thikamdas Tharani under the tax net.

Tharani, an alleged beneficiary of a family trust linked to an account with HSBC Geneva, declared annual income of a mere Rs 1,70,800 in her tax filing.

The tribunal said that the undisclosed balance in the Swiss bank is tens of thousand times more than the annual income of the assessee and would have taken her more than 11,500 years to earn normally. Tharani is among the 628 individuals whose name appeared in the HSBC Swiss leaks.

The ruling would enable the tax department to recover black money stashed abroad, said a tax official. This would be applicable even when the person concerned declines to sign the 'consent waiver' required to access the relevant information of the overseas accounts by the tax department. Tax authorities have so far been unable to get a breakthrough in several such matters, particularly global leaks matters, due to non-cooperation of foreign counterparts under the pretext of data protection and banking secrecy laws.

In most of the cases, banks in Switzerland and other tax havens, which are governed by banking secrecy rules, divulge information only after account holders give their consent.

Refusing the petition filed by Tharani, ITAT said that HSBC has been indicted by several governments worldwide. So it is not possible for the taxman to prove the existence of these accounts beyond doubt because of non-sharing of data by Swiss government. The appellate also highlighted the 'law on preponderance' of human probabilities.

Preponderance of evidence is not clear-cut evidence in civil suits.

This matter surfaced in 2014, after I-T department received certain information regarding the huge deposits in the HSBC Swiss bank. Based on it, re-assessment proceedings were opened invoking extended period of 16 years.

During the proceedings, the department got to know that the said account belonged to Cayman Island-based GWU Investments, an underlying company of Tharani Trust. This company acts as a settlor/facilitator of the Trust.

“Viewed in the light of the factual backdrop of the case, and in the light of the above legal position, no reasonable person can accept the explanation of the assessee (Renu). The assessee is not a public personality like Mother Terresa that some unknown person, with complete anonymity, will settle a trust to give her $4 million," it noted.

It went on saying that Cayman Islands is not known for philanthropists but for an atmosphere conducive to hiding unaccounted wealth and money laundering, and that does not advance the case of the assessee.

“Cayman Island is one of the few jurisdictions in the world where public records of the beneficiaries of firms and companies, like GWU Investments, are not maintained, and it is only with effect from 2023, that is, if the promises made by the Government of Cayman Islands can be believed at face value, that such public records will be maintained. That is an ideal situation, as of now, for holding the unaccounted monies through a web of proxy corporate entities," the department said.

"The assessee is closely involved with the transaction and it is unconceivable that she will have no direct knowledge of the owners of the underlying company and settlors of the trust which, as she herself puts it, has her as beneficiary of such a huge amount, it said. This inference is all the more justified when we take into account the fact that the assessee has been non-cooperative and has declined to sign the consent waiver," the department added.