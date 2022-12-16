JUST IN
J-K govt sets up panel to frame export promotion policy for agri products

The Jammu and Kashmir administration constituted an expert committee to frame a comprehensive export promotion policy to identify agricultural commodities in the Union Territory that can be exported

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | Agriculture | Agri-exports

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

The Jammu and Kashmir administration Thursday constituted an expert committee to frame a comprehensive export promotion policy to identify agricultural commodities in the Union Territory that can be exported.

The main objective of the policy is to increase annual agricultural exports from Rs 190 crore currently to Rs 3,000 crore over the next five years, a senior officer said.

"The primary assignment of the committee would be to develop commodity-specific export promotion recommendations which shall include strategic and operational aspects of the export and shall provide all necessary technical inputs to the agriculture production department within one month for finalization and implementation on the ground," he said.

The policy would promote the brand "Jammu and Kashmir" for its pristine agro-climatic conditions, uniqueness and near-organic quality, the officer said.

It would aim to bring a paradigm shift in the approach from mere harvesting and selling of produce at the local level to a demand-driven supply activity with focused attention on GI tagging, processing, stringent quality control, international certifications, traceability, branding and marketing of the produce, he said.

The policy shall also focus on market access initiatives through assistance by export promotion organizations, trade promotion organizations, national level institutions, research institutions, universities, laboratories and exporters for enhancement of exports by accessing new markets or by increasing the share in the existing markets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 07:25 IST

